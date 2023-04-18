Buffalo Bills clear Damar Hamlin to return to the field

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Good news for Buffalo Bills fans and football fans everywhere as doctors cleared Damar Hamlin to resume his NFL career.

The news comes three and a half months after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a January 2 Monday night game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

General Manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin visited with doctors since returning to Buffalo and they all agree that he can return to full football activities.

In the last couple of months, Hamlin has been busy collecting accolades, including the NFL Players Association's highest honor: The Alan Page Community Award for his charity work. Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation raised more than $9 million in the days after his hospitalization.

Beane and Quarterback Josh Allen shared their thoughts about Hamlin's return to football.

"He is cleared, resumed full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever. So he's fully cleared...he's here. And he is of the mindset. He's in a great headspace to come back in and make his return," Beane spoke.

"You know, right when this thing happened, that was his mindset from the very start was 'I'm gonna play again,' and you know, you're never gonna doubt a guy like that. Who's had a lot of adversity in his life, and he's continue to find ways and this is just another obstacle that he's been able to, to get around and push forward and super excited for him super excited for our team. You know, he's a heck of a football player and we love having him back," Allen expressed.

The Bills will open the season on the road versus the Houston Texans.