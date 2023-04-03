Imperial softball hands Yuma Catholic just their second loss of the season

A big win on the road Monday for the Tigers, who used a strong day at the plate to get their ninth win of the year - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic has been among the top softball programs in the Desert Southwest so far this season, with only one loss entering Monday.

This was a feat that was of no concern to the Imperial Tigers, who beat the Shamrocks 6-2 at the Elena Orendain Curtis Athletic Complex on Monday evening.

It would take both teams some time to get their bats going, as the game was scoreless through the first three innings.

Then, the Tigers would cross home plate three times in the top of the fourth to take a lead they wouldn't give up.

Monday's win would be Imperial's ninth on the season, and their third in a row.

The Tigers will look to make it four wins in a row when they take on Academy of our Lady of Peace on Saturday April 8.

As for Yuma Catholic, they'll look to get back in the win column win they take on Parker on Thursday April 6.