Kofa baseball lights up the scoreboard, beats Glendale 15-0 in four innings

A monster offensive day from the Kings made quick work of the Cardinals en route to Kofa's third straight win - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa baseball turned their home diamond at Dean Stout Ballpark into a carousel of Kings baserunners on Thursday afternoon.

Kofa won 15-0 via mercy rule in just four innings, good for their third straight win.

The Kings didn't wait long to get things going, scoring six runs in the first inning.

Picking back right where they left off in the second inning, another five runs would come across to put Kofa up 11-0.

On top of the offensive fireworks, pitching proved to be dominant as well.

Jesus Villa and Angel Fragozo would combine to pitch the shutout, as Villa was credited with the win.

The Kings will have a chance to take down Glendale again when they face them on the road on Monday, April 3.