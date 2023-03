The Criminals struggled to put up runs en route to their seventh loss of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma baseball dropped their home game Monday to Paradise Honors 3-0 to get to a record of 8-7 on the season.

Despite not giving up a ton of runs, Yuma struggled to get any rallies going.

They'll have a chance to get to get to nine wins again on Wednesday March 29 when they host the Gila Ridge Hawks.