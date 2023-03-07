San Luis baseball loses for first time this season, falls 5-3 to Tolleson Union

A costly fifth inning proved to be too much for the Sidewinders as they find themselves with a loss for the first time in 2023 - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis baseball lost to Tolleson Union 5-3 on Tuesday afternoon at home.

The loss is the Sidewinders first this season.

Things remained close for the first four innings, as San Luis led 1-0 through the third inning.

However, things changed in the top of the fifth.

Sidewinder pitcher Santiago Zepeda loaded the bases leading to two runs for the Wolverines.

Eventually, two more runs would be scored by Tolleson en route to the win.

San Luis will have a chance to get back in the win column on Wednesday March 8 when they play Chandler on the road.