Skip to Content
Sports
By ,
Published 12:27 PM

Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in trade

Suns fans get ready because it looks like your championship window just opened up again.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - Suns fans get ready because it looks like your championship window just opened up again.

It was reported that a deal has been struck that will send former Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant to the valley of the sun.

Phoenix will reportedly send Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four first round picks and a pick swap option in 2028 to Brooklyn.

The Suns will also receive forward T.J. Warren in the trade, who played for Phoenix between 2014 and 2019.

The deal comes just two days after the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in an apparent overhaul of their superstar trio that included Durant and James Harden.

Coincidentally the Suns were last on the court in Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Durant noticeably absent.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen is an MMJ who joined KYMA in 2022. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content