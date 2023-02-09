Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in trade

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - Suns fans get ready because it looks like your championship window just opened up again.

It was reported that a deal has been struck that will send former Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant to the valley of the sun.

Phoenix will reportedly send Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four first round picks and a pick swap option in 2028 to Brooklyn.

The Suns will also receive forward T.J. Warren in the trade, who played for Phoenix between 2014 and 2019.

The deal comes just two days after the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in an apparent overhaul of their superstar trio that included Durant and James Harden.

Coincidentally the Suns were last on the court in Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Durant noticeably absent.