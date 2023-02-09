Chiefs Chris Jones talks being leader on Kansas City defense

As one of the NFL's sacks leaders during the regular season, Jones will have to be a game changer for Kansas City

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs everybody may think of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

But you can’t sleep on the Kansas City defense.

The unit ranked 16th in the league during the season.

However, it does feature stars who can make game changing plays, such as defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones was among the NFL's best when it came to finding the quarterback in the regular season, having a total of 15.5 sacks.

On Monday, Jones spoke about how he’s seen as one of the leaders for the defensive unit.

“I think everybody plays a huge part, some players get more outshined than others, but it’s definitely Frank Clark, other guys play a way more important part than I do, I just get seen in light, I guess I’m the bigger guy,” Clark said.

Jones also has two sacks this postseason, both coming against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.