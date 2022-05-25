NJCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament

Day 1 recap

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The opening round of the National Junior College Athletics Association Division 1 Championship saw a few early tournament surprise results. Here are the final results for the 1st day's action

#1 FLA Southwestern defeats #16 Ga. Military (8-0)

#8 Chattanooga St. defeats #9 Southern Idaho (5-0)

#5 Odessa defeats #12 San Jacinto (4-1)

#13 Lake Land defeats #4 Seminole State (8-7)

#14 Paris defeats #3 Wallace State (7-5)

#11 Central FLA leading #6 Butler (KS) (7-3) 7th inning

#7 McLennan defeats #10 Crowder (6-0)

#2 Yavapai defeats #15 Snead State (2-0)

