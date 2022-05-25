NJCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament
Day 1 recap
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The opening round of the National Junior College Athletics Association Division 1 Championship saw a few early tournament surprise results. Here are the final results for the 1st day's action
#1 FLA Southwestern defeats #16 Ga. Military (8-0)
#8 Chattanooga St. defeats #9 Southern Idaho (5-0)
#5 Odessa defeats #12 San Jacinto (4-1)
#13 Lake Land defeats #4 Seminole State (8-7)
#14 Paris defeats #3 Wallace State (7-5)
#11 Central FLA leading #6 Butler (KS) (7-3) 7th inning
#7 McLennan defeats #10 Crowder (6-0)
#2 Yavapai defeats #15 Snead State (2-0)
Comments