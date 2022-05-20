Bulldogs hold off Islanders

Calexico softball gets by Coronado; advances to winner's bracket

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Bulldogs capitalize off winning the Desert League crown, with a 5-4 win over Coronado in the CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 Playoffs.

The Dogs scored the game's 1st run, when Liah Valdez secured a sacrifice fly to score Fernanda Cano from 3rd base to take the 1-0 lead.

Calexico then scored in the 3rd inning, thanks to a passed ball that allowed Shanelle Gascon to score, increasing the advantage to 2-0.

The Dogs would tack on 3 more runs in the 5th to build a 5-0 lead.

Junior starting pitcher Valeria Ruiz had an impressive outing, pitching a shutout in her 1st 5 innings of work.

Ruiz would struggle in the 6th, giving up 4 runs, before Freshman pitcher Anahi Lopez came in to force 3 ground balls to close out the game and give Calexico the 5-4 win.

The Bulldogs will advance to the winner's bracket of the Division 3 tournament, playing their next game at home this Saturday.