Tigers roar back

Imperial softball rallies to advance to 1st round of D3 playoffs

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Tigers softball came into the CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 Play-in Round with something to prove.

Finishing in 2nd place to Calexico in the Desert League left the Tigers with motivation to make a deep run in the section playoffs.

On Tuesday afternoon, the play-in round game wouldn't come easy for them.

Starting pitcher Jayden Rutledge would struggle, giving up 2 quick runs in the top half of the 1st inning to the visiting Canyon Hills Rattlers.

She would get some help in the bottom of the 1st, thanks to a lead-off triple by Hannah Johnson; followed by a sacrifice fly by Andrea De La Trinidad to cut the deficit in half.

But Rutledge's struggles would continue, as she gave up 5 more runs combined in the 2nd and 3rd innings, before getting pulled out the game for reliever Arlett Tirado.

Working with a 7-1 deficit in the 3rd, Tirado would shut out the Rattlers the rest of the contest, which helped open the door for a Tiger's comeback.

Thanks to RBI's by the likes of Briana Mesa, Mariana Pesqueria, Annika Lara and De La Trinidad; Imperial would pull off the epic rally to give them the 8-7 win.

Imperial advances to the 1st round of the Division 3 playoffs, as they pay a visit to the Imperial Valley League champion Holtville Lady Vikings on Thursday.

The Tigers previously split the season series with the top seeded Lady Vikings.