Tigers roar back

Imperial softball rallies to advance to 1st round of D3 playoffs

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Tigers softball came into the CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 Play-in Round with something to prove.

Finishing in 2nd place to Calexico in the Desert League left the Tigers with motivation to make a deep run in the section playoffs.

On Tuesday afternoon, the play-in round game wouldn't come easy for them.

Starting pitcher Jayden Rutledge would struggle, giving up 2 quick runs in the top half of the 1st inning to the visiting Canyon Hills Rattlers.

She would get some help in the bottom of the 1st, thanks to a lead-off triple by Hannah Johnson; followed by a sacrifice fly by Andrea De La Trinidad to cut the deficit in half.

But Rutledge's struggles would continue, as she gave up 5 more runs combined in the 2nd and 3rd innings, before getting pulled out the game for reliever Arlett Tirado.

Working with a 7-1 deficit in the 3rd, Tirado would shut out the Rattlers the rest of the contest, which helped open the door for a Tiger's comeback.

Thanks to RBI's by the likes of Briana Mesa, Mariana Pesqueria, Annika Lara and De La Trinidad; Imperial would pull off the epic rally to give them the 8-7 win.

Imperial advances to the 1st round of the Division 3 playoffs, as they pay a visit to the Imperial Valley League champion Holtville Lady Vikings on Thursday.

The Tigers previously split the season series with the top seeded Lady Vikings.

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

