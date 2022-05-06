AWC hoops says goodbye to Najeeb Muhammad, commits to Lubbock Christian University

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College Matadors' latest send-off featured the next men's basketball player to take his talents to the next level.

On Thursday afternoon, in front of a room full of coaches, teammates and friends, Najeeb Muhammad signed his letter of intent to Lubbock Christian University.

The filled room on the AWC campus was exemplary of his leadership and sincere character that he carried throughout his time there.

The Matador guard played in 38 career games for the Matadors, while averaging 11.4 points per game while wearing the cardinal and gold.

Muhammad emerged as one of the Matadors’ consistent scorers this past season, scoring in double-figures 17 times along with is 5.0 assists per game.

But outside of the numbers, Muhammad's best quality was his leadership on and off the floor.

"We would tell Najeeb all the time, 'we don't have to be in the gym. When we leave the gym, we know there's a coach on the floor and that's you,'" said Matadors coach Kyle Isaacs. "If you could put his ability to work hard in a bottle and distribute it to every single basketball player in the country, that would be one thing I'd take from him right off the bat."

That sentiment carried to his teammates and friends, as well. A kid who always had a smile on his face.

"Najeeb's story here at Arizona Western College starts with good friends and ends with good friends," said Coach Isaacs. "As soon as you see Najeeb, you see his smile. You see his sincerity and what a great young man that he is."

As for what Muhammad wants to bring to Lubbock Christian, he is looking to be true to himself and portray the same qualities that helped him shine at AWC.

"I'm just going to be myself. Don't be shy. Lead. Try to do everything at my hardest," said Muhammad. "Be somebody that guys can turn to to talk about, even if it's not on the court but off the court, too. Just being that extra family member or extra brother that they need."

Muhammad was introduced to the crowd by Sports Information Director, Michael Broskowski, who sat alongside Muhammad and Coach Kyle Isaacs.

That's when Isaacs told the story about the summer that Muhammad came to AWC and the comeback from a redshirt freshman season after a foot injury.

Following that, the room was open for questions where several of his teammates asked questions about his time in Yuma and more.

One question bringing a roar of laughs after teammates Mojus Mojus and Evan Butts asked him who he would miss most and what he missed most.

Muhammad didn't have much of a response.

But the Las Vegas native did have some advice for his teammates.

"I would just say be yourself, don't try to be anything you can't," said Muhammad. "Just be unselfish, stay patient. That's big with leading. You have to stay patient."

Muhammad now leaves the keys in the hands of the returning players who are ready to take on leadership roles, as he takes his leadership to the men's Division II level for the Chaparrals of Lubbock Christian.