All-star clash

San Luis All-stars top the Asia Breeze

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A long awaited amateur baseball exhibition of international proportions went down in San Luis on Monday night.

The Asian Breeze baseball club based out of Japan returns to the Desert Southwest for the 1st time since 2019.

2 of their players that are from Yuma County in Danny Ruiz and Jaiden Haddox were not on the roster for the game they would play against the San Luis Sidewinders.

San Luis All-star starting pitcher Ulises Bustillos would survive a 1st inning scoring threat by the Breeze, thanks to 2 strikeouts and a pop fly.

But, the bottom half of the inning would prove to be a great foundation for San Luis.

The All-stars would push 4 runs to home plate, thanks to RBI's by Irving Lopez, Jesus Pulio, Andres Vacarra and Rigoberto Terazas.

The Breeze would close the gap to a single run by the 7th inning, before San Luis would tack on 2 insurance runs to come away with the 9-6 win.