MLB collective bargaining agreement expires, lockout implemented

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and players association expired at 11:59 pm Wednesday night, leaving a lockout in place.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the sides could not negotiate a new contract by the deadline so it locked out the players at 12:01 am on Thursday.

While this is the off-season, pitchers and catchers are supposed to start spring training in February.

The lockout also means trades and free agency deals have to stop for now.

The players association calls the lockout drastic and unnecessary. This is the first work stoppage in the league since the players strike back in 1994 and 1995.