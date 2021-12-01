Skip to Content
Lady Mats survive close battle

AWC women's basketball edges Cochise

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western College Lady Matadors are off to one of their best starts in recent memory, winners of 8 of their 1st 9 games.

On Wednesday night, the Lady Mats would get an unlikely tough test from the Cochise Lady Apaches, who have yet to win a conference game.

The game wouldn't be decided until the final buzzer, thanks to a missed jumper by Cochise's Rose Fuentes to clinch AWC's 72-71 win.

Alliance Ndiba was clutch for the Lady Mats, as she scored the last 5 points in the game for the Cardinal and Gold; finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the contest.

Teresa Da Silva led all Lady Matadors with 20 points, and was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Mats next take to the road against Mesa this coming Saturday.

