NHL teams Wings, Coyotes, Sens, Sabres at different rebuilding stages

The NHL's rebuilding teams are at very different stages early this season.

The Detroit Red Wings are finally showing the fruits of picking high in the draft.

They are winning games they used to lose.

The Buffalo Sabres are proving what good coaching can do for a young group.

The Ottawa Senators may be a half a stride behind Detroit in hanging with better opponents but not finishing the job.

And the Arizona Coyotes are at the very beginning on a rebuild. But the Red Wings are a good blueprint for Arizona's future.