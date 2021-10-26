Skip to Content
Cibola volleyball tops Yuma

Lady Raiders defeat the Lady Criminals in 3 sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Cibola Lady Raiders volleyball program is on the hunt for a potential 6A playoff birth with 2 matches remaining in the regular season.

In their home finale against the Yuma Lady Criminals, the Gold and Black didn't fall into a potential trap match on Tuesday night.

From start to finish, Cibola set the tone in what would be a 3-set sweep over the Lady Criminals; 25-8, 25-5 and 25-4.

The Lady Raiders finish the regular season on the road against Rincon / University on Wednesday for a chance at clinching a playoff spot.

Cibola is currently ranked 22nd out of the 24 teams that will qualify for the upcoming tournament.

