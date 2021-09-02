Padres fall to D’backs

Sports

Snakes score 6 runs in 3rd in route to win

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego Padres are fighting for their playoff lives, as Major League Baseball begins the home stretch of the regular season.

The Friars are "neck and neck" with the Cincinnati Reds for the 2nd and final wild card spot of the upcoming National League Playoffs.

As the Friars wrapped up their season series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, they would wind up "snake bit."

The D'backs would get to Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish early, as they would knock in 6 runs off him in the 3rd inning.

It would prove to be more than enough for Arizona, as the Snakes would drop Padres by a 8-3 final.