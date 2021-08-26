Michel acquired by the LA Rams

Sports

Cardinals division rival shores up it's running back position.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Cardinal's division rival just made a move to add depth to it's running back position.

The LA Rams added another running back to it's roster by acquiring former 1st round pick Sony Michel from the New England Patriots.

According to the NFL Network, the Rams will send conditional 5th and 6th round picks to the Patriots in return for Michel.

The Rams are in need of depth at this position after starter Cam Akers tore his achilles while working out before working out before training camp.

Michel is a 4th year pro out of Georgia, who has rushed for more than 22 hundred yards and scored 15 total touchdowns for New England.