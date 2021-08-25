Buehler scheduled to start for Los Angeles against San Diego

Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-47, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (68-59, third in the NL West)

The Padres are 41-27 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .407 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Dodgers are 37-26 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .330, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .388.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-2. Julio Urias earned his 14th victory and Will Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Pierce Johnson registered his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 34 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .202 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .228 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES