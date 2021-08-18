Padres skid continues

Sports

San Diego swept by Colorado

DENVER, Colorado., (KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego Padres couldn't have struggled at a worse time in the season in their hunt for a wild card spot in late August.

Their struggles on the road would continue on Wednesday, as the Friars took a 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies; getting swept at Coors Field.

Newly acquired pitcher Jake Arrieta gave up 5 runs in 3 and 1/3 innings, before having to leave the game with an injured left hamstring.

The defeat has San Diego continuing their recent rough patch of games, dropping 7 of their last 8.

The Padres return home on Friday, to open up a series against the Philadelphia Phillies.