End of an era in U.S. Women’s Soccer

Sports

Carli Lloyd set to retire

CHICAGO, Illinois., (KYMA, KECY) - An end of an era has arrived for U.S. Women's Soccer.

American soccer star Carli Lloyd is calling it a career.

USA Soccer released a statement today saying that Lloyd will participate in 4 friendly matches this Fall with the U.S. Women's National Team and finish out the N.W.S.L. season with Gotham FC, before hanging up her cleats.

Lloyd has played in the 2nd most international games in World soccer history, with 312 and scored 128 international goals since joining the national team back in 2005.



She has appeared in 4 Olympic games and 4 World Cups.



Lloyd was named the FIFA Women's Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

Among her major accomplishments on the pitch, Carli Lloyd captured 2 gold medals and 1 bronze at the Olympics, and also won 2 World Cup Titles.





