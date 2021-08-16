Skip to Content
Padres rally then fall in Colorado

San Diego rallies from four down before Colorado's walk off HR in the bottom of the ninth

DENVER, Colo. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The San Diego Padres grip on a postseason spot is starting to slip away. Over the weekend, the Padres were nearly swept in a four game series in Arizona against the worst team in baseball. On Monday night, the Padres found themselves in a 5-1 hole against the team 14 games behind them in the National League West in Colorado. San Diego would rally to tie the game in the top of the ninth but C.J. Cron's walk off homerun in the bottom of the ninth, foiled any Padres thoughts of a comeback extra inning win. With the loss and the Cincinnati Reds win over the Cubs, the Padres lead over the Reds for the second wildcard and final playoff spot shrinked to 1.5 games. The Padres also signed pitcher Jake Arrieta who hopes to help a depleted pitching rotation.

Scott Gross

