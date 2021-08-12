Kawhi stays in LA

Sports

Kawhi Leonard signs contract extension with the Clippers

LOS ANGELES, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - An NBA superstar is choosing to stay with his current team.

Kawhi Leonard is officially re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN, Leonard signed an extension with the Clippers for 4 years, for $176.3 million dollars.

The deal also includes a player option for the 4th season.

The 30-year old small forward, recently declined a player option of 36 million dollars for next season to temporarily become a free agent before signing earlier today.

Leonard had surgery back in mid-July to repair a partially torn right ACL that knocked him out of playing in the latest edition of the NBA Playoffs.

Without him, the Clips fell short in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

