Arizona meltdown

Sports

Diamondbacks blow four run lead in ninth inning to San Francisco

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Diamondbacks found themselves with a four run lead heading into the ninth inning at Chase Field on Thursday night. Arizona looked like they were on their series to a home series split with the NL West leading San Francisco Giants. However, the Giants would rally to tie the game in the ninth inning them take the lead on an RBI hit by newly acquired Kris Bryant en route to a 5-4 come from behind win. Arizona continues to hold the worst record in baseball at 34-76. Arizona travels to San Diego on Friday for a three game weekend series.