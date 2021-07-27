CBS 13 Sports: PAC-12 Football

Sports

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The PAC-12 football media day featured all 12 head coaches in the conference. Entering the season, the media members who cover the conference selected Oregon and USC as the preseason favorites to win the North and South Divisions. A repeat of last year. University of Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch commented on his team's quarterback competition. Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, whose program in currently under a recruiting investigation, did not comment on the investigation but did share his thoughts on junior quarterback Jaylen Daniels