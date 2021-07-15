Suns fall short in Game 4

Sports

Phoenix loses late lead to Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wisc., (KYMA, KECY) - When the Phoenix Suns suffered a blow out loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Devin Booker knew he needed to improve his play.

It was evident that the Suns were lacking with his dismal shooting performance that ended in only 10 points in their 120-100 loss.

In Game 4, Booker would bounce back.

He would put up 42 points to help the Suns carry a small lead going into the 4th quarter.

But, he didn't get a lot of point support from the other key players on the Suns offense.

The Milwaukee Bucks would take advantage, as Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo would combine for 66 points.

Middleton would score 8 consecutive points late in the 4th to hand Phoenix their 2nd consecutive loss, by a 109-103 result; evening the series 2-2.

The pivotal Game 5 will take place this Saturday in Phoenix.