Suns clipped in game 5

Poor shooting performance factor in loss to the Clippers

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Suns hopes for advancing to the NBA Finals were put on hold, as they took the game 5 loss in the Western Conference Finals to the Los Angeles Clippers; 116-102.

The Clippers Paul George willed his team to victory with a career high 41 points, with teammates Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris contributing a combined 55 points to keep them alive in the series; now trailing 3-2.

Despite Devin Booker scoring 31 points and Chris Paul contributing 22 points, the Suns couldn't overcome their dismal 45 percent overall shooting performance.

The Suns will have another chance to advance to the franchise's 1st NBA Finals since 1993, as the series shifts back to Los Angeles for game 6 on Wednesday.