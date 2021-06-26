Oh so close!

Sports

Holtville falls at home to Highland 4-3 in the CIF Southern Section Division IV State Championship

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In front of record breaking crowd that filled the stands, flowed along each baseline fence and filled portions of the outfield, The Holtville Vikings hosted the Highland Scots in the state Division IV Championship. Both teams rolled through the CIF Divisionals but the game on Saturday night was much different.

A massive crowd at Birger Field in Holtville cheered on the Vikings in the state championship game

With two outs in the top of the first and with two strikes on her, Highland's Marissa Campos hit a solo homerun over the left field fence to give the Scots a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Holtville responded with one out and runners on first at third, freshman catcher Kaitlyn Havens grounded out to short allowing Demi Johnston to score from third to tie the game 1-1.

What looked to be a slugfest turned into a pitcher's dual between Holtville sophomore Kalli Strahm and Highland junior Briana Solis.

Strahm was brilliant throughout the contest, showing extreme composure from a sophomore in the biggest game in program history.

Holtville would give Strahm the lead in the home half of the third inning. The Vikings scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Highland countered with one in the top of the fourth to cut the score to 3-2.

The turning point in the game may have come in the bottom of the fourth inning. Holtville got their first two batters on base. Then Briana Solis went to work. She got senior Zamara Gutierrez to pop out to second. Then, Holtville senior Lexis Smith slapped a soft hit over the Highland thirdbaseman's head. The ball landed just behind third base and was alertly scooped up by the shortstop who tagged third base for the force out. Then Kamryn Walker flew out to left.

With two out and two runners on base in the top of the fifth inning, Holtville clung to a 3-2 lead and again Marissa Compos got the better of Kalli Strahm. Compose scorched a single to right center to tie the game at 3-3. Campos was followed by a single from Alexia Castro right up the middle, giving Highland a 4-3 lead. It was a lead they wouldn't give up.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kaitlyn Havens led off with a double but the Vikings couldn't bring her home. Holtville falls by a score of 4-3.

It was an incredible season and one that lasted longer than anyone thought. In year's past, there was no playoff system after the divisional round. Holtville made school history and left the city of Holtville along with the Imperial Valley bursting with pride.

"This team played their hearts out and left it all out on the field," Assistant coach Keriann Johnston said. "That's all you can ask for. I'm just so proud of every single girl, they came out here and gave 110 percent. I'm just so proud of them, I'm going to miss them, it's been a great season."

It might be a preview of what is to come for years in Holtville. The program says goodbye to three seniors, Zamara Gutierrez, Lexis Smith and Emily Zarate. The rest of the team will be returning with only one junior on the roster.

"Oh, we'll be back," Johnston said. "We'll be back for sure."