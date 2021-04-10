“We’re trying to set a good foundation and bring hard work”

Sports

CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Four the past four years, Fernando Solano has made the drive from Yuma to Calexico as a teacher. This year, he's also committed extra time as the school's head football coach.

Being a first year head coach brings many challenges. Being a first year head coach during a pandemic provides many more. Coach Solano shares some insight on what it's been like in year one as Calexico's top dog.