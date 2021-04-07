D’Backs win a thriller in 13 innings

Sports

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA,KECY) - It took 13 innings to decide Tuesday night's cold and rainy game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies.

After a 51 minute rain delay, the first pitch came in at 39 degree weather in the rocky mountains of Denver. That being just the beginning to a marathon of a game.

Luke Weaver would take the mound for Arizona and German Marquez pitched for Colorado.

While the headlines read "13 inning game," the story of the night belonged to Rockies' Ryan McMahon who ended the night with the first hat trick in the MLB in the early 2021 season.

The five-year player hit three home run bombs to lead the way for the Rockies, but it still wasn't enough.

A pair of Arizona home runs from Christian Walker and Stephen Vogt gave the lead to the Diamondbacks in the 7th inning and it was back and forth from then on.

Sam Hilliard for the Rockies then hit a home run in the bottom of the 9th inning that sent it to extra innings.

After having an 8-7 lead in the 13th, Ketel Marte would give Arizona some cushion with a two-run double to push the lead to 10-7.

The Diamondbacks would use rookie Matt Peacock to shut the door in the bottom half of the 13th to hold onto the win.

Arizona wins its second straight after losing the first three games of opening weekend to San Diego. These two teams play again tonight. First pitch set for 5:40 pm.