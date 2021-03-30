Another tough loss for Yuma

Sports

March 30th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Lady Criminals softball program is looking for some kind of spark.

In their 1st 4 games of the season, the Lady Crims have fallen short, being dealt double-digit losses by every opponent so far.

The task to get the 1st win of the season didn't get any easier on Tuesday, as Yuma would play host to undefeated Paradise Honors.

The game would choppy for Yuma from the start, as starting pitcher Gabriella Garcia-Duran had her pitching woes.

She would allow 5 unearned runs in the top half of the 1st, before getting a strikeout to stop the bleeding.

But, the lack of offense from Yuma was evident, as the 1st 3 batters all struck out at the plate to end the inning.

From there, it would be all downhill for Yuma, as the Lady Crims would take the 16-0 loss.

They'll head up to Surprise for a rematch with the Panthers this Thursday.