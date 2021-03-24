Suns and Coyotes pull off a double win night

Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Tuesday night turned out to be a sweep for Arizona pro sports, as both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Coyotes pulled out wins.

The Suns would heat it up in Miami as they took on the Heat in South Beach, looking for their third straight win. They entered the game with the second best record in the Western Conference.

At the end of 48 minutes, the Suns stayed hot with a 110-100 win. Five different players scored double digits, led by Devin Booker's 23 points. Deandre Ayton would also record a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

Phoenix remains in second in the Western Conference and will stay in sunny Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes are not doing so hot. They went into the night at 13-14-5 which ranks them in the bottom third of the West division in the NHL.

They would take on the Colorado Avalanche who came skating in on a seven-game winning streak and the team they just lost to 5-1 on Monday night.

So the work was cut out for Arizona, but they came ready.

After an early 2-0 in the first period, the Coyotes let the Avalanche back in it to tie it up 2-2 at the end of the first. But the Coyotes came howling back in the third with two goals from Lawson Crouse and Phil Kessel to send it to overtime.

Overtime would not be enough, so a shootout was necessary in this one.

In the end, the Coyotes would avenge Monday night's loss to Colorado and end their seven-game winning streak when Christian Dvorak glided the puck past Jonas Johansson in the shootout.

The Coyotes will be back in action on Friday night when they host the San Jose Sharks.