Cats on the prowl!

Sports

Arizona's women's basketball team looks to advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 1998

San Antonio, Tex. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The last time the Arizona Wildcat's women's basketball team was in the NCAA tournament was 2005. After being away from the dance for over a decade, Arizona certainly didn't seem star struck in their opening round game on Monday versus Stony Brook. The Seawolves took an early lead but the majority of the game was controlled by Arizona.

The Wildcats entered as a number 3 seed and quickly dismantled the 14 seed Stony Brook 79-44. The 'Cats were led by the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Aari McDonald. McDonald scored a game high 20 points propelling Arizona to an opening round win for the first time since 2005. Arizona now owns a 3-1 record as a number three seed all-time in the tournament. The win also lifted the Wildcats to 7-7 all-time in NCAA tournament play. It was also their first NCAA Tournament win in the state of Texas.

Up next for Arizona will be the 11th seed BYU in the field of 32. The Cougars upset the 6th seed Rutgers 69-66 on Monday. A win for the Wildcats would put them in the sweet 16 for the first time since 1998. Arizona has never made it further than that. Tip off versus BYU is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.