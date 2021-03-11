Fans allowed back to local venues at full capacity, sort of

Sports

Following AIA guidelines, YUHSD will allow spectators to attend spring sporting events

YUMA, Ariz. ( KMYA, KECY-TV) - On Thursday the Yuma Union High School District announced that spectators will be allowed to attend spring sporting events starting on Friday, March 12th.

Venues within the City of Yuma, including Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, and Yuma High, are open to all guests until capacity limits are reached under social distancing guidelines. Due to COVID-19 metrics within the City of San Luis, venues at San Luis High School will be permitted to allow four guests per student-athlete.

This group of four includes two parents/guardians per student-athlete and two additional guests. All individuals attending who are under the age of 18 must be accompanied by his or her parent/guardian.

In Yuma, in order for fans to attend the sporting events, they must agree to wear a face covering, fill out a COVID-19 waiver and follow COVID-19 mitigation protocols. They are also required to pay an entrance fee.