For AWC Matador’s baseball team, there’s no place like home

Sports

Mats pummel Chandler - Gilbert behind 32 runs scored

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - On Tuesday the Arizona Western baseball team welcomed the Coyotes of Chandler - Gilbert to Kammann Field. The Matadors were anything but hospitable hosts while on the diamond.

In game one, the Mats jumped out to an 8-0 lead and used that to propel them to an 11-4 victory. In game two, the Matadors found themselves in a slugfest with the Coyotes. Up 13-11 in the home half of the seventh inning, the Mats opened the flood gates and would go on to score 8 more runs leading to a 21-11 win.

The doubleheader sweep improves the Mats overall record to 14-4 on the season. It also extended the Mats home record at Kammann Field to 11-1. The last time the Matadors lost at home was on February 27th versus Pima.

The Matadors are now 5-1 to start the month of March and will look to keep their home cooking hot this Saturday as they welcome Central Arizona.