CBS 13 Sports: The agony of defeat

Sports

Local teams take early exits in opening round of AIA state playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - It didn't matter the seed or the location, Tuesday was a tough night for many local teams in the opening round of the AIA state playoffs. Of the six teams in action on Tuesday night, only two teams advanced to the quarterfinals. The San Luis boys soccer team, the #1 seed in 6A boys soccer, dominated in the opening round over #16 seed Sandra Day O'Connor high school 7-1. The Sidewinders will next face Desert Vista at the "Snake Pit" at SLHS on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The other team to emerge victorious is the Yuma Catholic girls basketball team. The Shamrocks escaped at home as the #8 seed over #9 seeded Gilbert Christian 45-44. Awaiting the 'Rocks next is #1 seeded Page on Friday night.

Gila Ridge seniors Sam Polk and Luis Calderon react to opening round loss to Washington

Four other teams fates were not as fortunate. The Gila Ridge boys soccer team garnered a #5 seed in the 5A Division and welcomed #12 seed Washington. The Rams tipped the Hawks at home 3-2 ending the Hawks season and putting a stop to Gila Ridge's six game unbeaten streak.

Yuma Catholic and senior Sebastian Quintero fall at home to Gilbert Christian in overtime

The Yuma Catholic boys soccer team also was a five seed. They rallied from a two goal deficit to send their game versus #12 Gilbert Christian to overtime tied 4-4. The Shamrocks would fall in gut wrenching fashion 3-2 on penalty kicks.

The Cibola boys soccer team claimed the #11 seed in 6A and fell on the road to #6 Dobson 3-0. The Cibola girls basketball team also had a tough road trip playing as the #16 seed versus #1 Hamilton. The Raiders had no answers for the Huskies in a 65-15 defeat.