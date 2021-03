Sports

Watch the local teams playoff match ups as seen on CBS 13 Sports

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Seven local prep teams from across Yuma County will either host or travel on the road for the opening round of the AIA Winter sports playoffs which includes boys and girls soccer as well as boys and girls basketball. Watch the full rundown of the match ups to be played this evening, March 9th, 2021