Local female wrestlers bring home state hardware

San Luis wrestler Jennifer Peralta does what no other female wrestler in school history accomplished while Kofa's Carolina Moreno just misses another state title

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - On Saturday at Gilbert Mesquite High School, two local female wrestlers vied for individual state titles. Kofa's Carolina Moreno dominated her way to the state title match in the 126 lb weight class with four straight pins. Her longest match was 1:16 and the fastest :25 seconds. Moreno would come up short in the title match falling by decision 4-3 to Isabelle Munoz 4-3 of Canteel.

Moreno is no stranger to the wrestling spotlight. In 2019 she became Yuma County's first ever AIA girls wrestling state champion. Moreno's loss to Munoz was a classic battle of some of Arizona's shining young stars in the sports.

San Luis' Jennifer Peralta places third at the state girls wrestling tournament.

In the 132 lb weight class, San Luis High School's Jennifer Peralta made school history with her third place finish at the state tournament. The senior finished her career as the school's highest medalist for a female in the sport.