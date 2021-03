Sports

For the third consecutive week, Gila Ridge tops the CBS 13 Sports top plays of the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - As the winter prep sports regular season came to a close, local prep athletes turned in another quality week. Players from Kofa, Cibola and Gila Ridge make the top five prep plays of the week which include some near misses, shear determination and dazzling saves.