IV prep sports set to return

Sports

March 4th, 2021

BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday morning, organizers of the "Let Them Play" movement announced they reached a settlement in the lawsuit the organization previously filed against San Diego County, the California Department of Health, and Governor Gavin Newsom.

This will allow all youth sports (including the high school level) to resume throughout the Golden State, including the indoor sports.

Brawley Union High School Athletic Director Billy Brewer expressed excitement about the announcement for all the area student athletes.

At the same time, he expresses the news doesn't mean that every sport is going to be able to open up in the Imperial Valley right away.