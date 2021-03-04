IV prep sports set to return
March 4th, 2021
BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday morning, organizers of the "Let Them Play" movement announced they reached a settlement in the lawsuit the organization previously filed against San Diego County, the California Department of Health, and Governor Gavin Newsom.
This will allow all youth sports (including the high school level) to resume throughout the Golden State, including the indoor sports.
Brawley Union High School Athletic Director Billy Brewer expressed excitement about the announcement for all the area student athletes.
At the same time, he expresses the news doesn't mean that every sport is going to be able to open up in the Imperial Valley right away.
"It falls back to our local health departments in each county. And at this point, we are not allowed to have indoor sports. We're looking forward to when that time comes, and we don't know what those limitations. COVID protocols any of that will be. But right now, the Southeast Conference which includes the Imperial Valley League and the Desert League. At this time, we do not have the go ahead to play indoor sports."
