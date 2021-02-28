Yuma strongman competition powers through despite pandemic

Sports

Alyssa Iverson and Sir Kelly Howell claim "Bull of the Desert" honors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA-KECY-TV) - Over 50 men and women made their way to Desert Sun Stadium at the Ray Kroc Sports Complex in Yuma for the 4th annual "Bull of the Desert Strongman competition" sponsored by the Caballeros de Yuma.

"The event is still in its early stages," Public Relations for Caballeros David Carvell said. "We're trying to bring new events to Yuma which help bring in more people."

Despite the current pandemic, the event drew a record number of competitors.

"53 competitors this year which is a new high," Carvell said. "We have people coming from all over the Southwest. We had guests from Silver City, New Mexico, who did very well. We also had a nice group here from Bullhead City."

Over 50 competitors met in early February for the "Bull of the Desert Strongman competition."

Carvell says the staff did a great job following COVID-19 guidelines.

"The staffed wiped down the equipment after each competitor used it," Carvell said. "Spectators were allowed but were asked to wear masks. If they didn't have a mask they kept their distance."

Carvell says the event continues to grow and each year the events are changed up.

Each year the strongman competition changes events for the competitors

Overall winners from each of the men's and women's categories receive an invitation to compete in the U.S. Strongman events. Also at the conclusion of the competition, judges chose the overall top local athletes and awarded them the "Bull of the Desert award."

Sir Kelly Howell and Alyssa Iverson

Sir Kelly Howell was chosen for the men and Alyssa Iverson was dubbed the women's champion. Each received a championship belt that they will keep in their possession until next year.

Alyssa Iverson holds her "Bull of the Desert" championship belt

"We're doing everything we can to get people here to Yuma year round," Carvell said. "This event continues to grow and that's a very good sign."