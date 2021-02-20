Hawks shutout Lady Criminals

Sports

February 19th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls soccer played only it's 4th match of an already condensed season due to Coronavirus concerns.

On Friday afternoon, the Hawks would claim their 2nd win of the campaign as they delivered a 9-nil result.

Ridge had 5 different goal scorers in their rout of Yuma.

Danika Haxton led the way with 4 goals and an assist.

Meanwhile, Piper Liska chipped in with 2 goals in the victory.

The Hawks next go up against San Luis on Saturday, while Yuma visits Kofa next Tuesday.