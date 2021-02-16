YC boys soccer triumphs!

Sports

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Since Yuma Catholic's boys soccer team fell to the top ranked program in the 3A division in it's season opener, it's been all positive since that time.

The Shamrocks have won 5 in a row and are looking to make a playoff run as they head down to the home stretch of the condensed regular season.

On President's Day afternoon, the momentum would continue against Odyssey Institute; a team that was previously unbeaten.

The visitors put YC in an early 1-0 hole, after the Shamrocks were caught off-guard on an early match transition play.

From there, the Rocks would press the rest of the way to come away with the 6-3 win.

YC will have a quick turnaround, as the squad will travel to Mohave Valley on Tuesday to take on River Valley.