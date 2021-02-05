Hot start!

Sports

AWC softball wins out in 1st day of GWS.

After everything stopped in the early stages of of the 2020 regular season for the Arizona Western College Women's Softball program because of the emergence of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Lady Matadors welcomed the chance to get back on the field this Spring.

The Lady Mats hunger to play was evident in Day #1 of the annual Great Western Shootout, as the Cardinal and Gold took victories in all three of their games.

Here are the results below:

Game #1 - AWC defeats Snow College (11-5)

Game #2 - AWC defeats College of Southern Nevada (7-2)

Game #3 - AWC defeats College of Southern Idaho (3-1)

The Great Western Shootout continues at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex on Friday.