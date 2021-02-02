The Gronk sounds off!

Sports

Wildcat great gives Super Bowl perspective

For the 55th time, the Super Bowl will determine the champion of the National Football League.

Without hesitation, the biggest headline of this year's big game involve the quarterbacks..

6-time champion Tom Brady looking to cement his already "unarguable" status of the greatest of all time versus an "up and coming" signal caller in Patrick Mahomes who won his 1st title a year ago.

Former Arizona Wildcat and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski has played alongside the former for a decade and is a 3-time Super Bowl champ in his own right.

In his perspective of the coming quarterback match-up, Gronk had nothing but praise for both future hall of famers.

"Mahomes is an unbelievable player. And that's what's making this super bowl game to another level of greatness. It's not just 2 lollygagging quarterbacks, we've got two unbelievable, greatest of all-time quarterbacks. And a quarterback that's just so young and just doing things that have never been seen before and that's what's making this Super Bowl just so special and you got to appreciate that."

Super Bowl 55 will air on KSWT this coming Sunday at 4:30 Mountain time.