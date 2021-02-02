Recapping the 1st meeting

Sports

Chiefs and Buccaneers prepare for Super Bowl.

Super 55 is only 5 days away.

This year's big game is a rematch of a week 12 game, won in Tampa by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 17-0 lead thanks in large part to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wideout Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes threw for 462 yards and Hill would have 13 catches for 269 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Tampa Buccaneers would rally, but the Chiefs would hold on to get the 27-24 win.

Since that loss on November 29th of last year, the Bucs have won their last 7 games, including the 3 they played in the NFC Playoffs.

Sunday's Super Bowl kickoff is set for just after 4:30 PM Mountain time, 3:30 PM Pacific.