No fan zone

Sports

AWC will not permit fans at indoor home games.

YUMA, Arizona - The Arizona Western College condensed sports seasons will start without any fans on site.

Matador Athletics announced this week that fans will not be allowed to attend any home games that are taking place indoors.

This essentially constitutes any games that involve the sports of volleyball, as well as men's and women's basketball.

These games are set to begin a week from now and will strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols enacted by AWC, the City of Yuma, and the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

Meanwhile, when the outdoor sports seasons begin in February, a limited number of fans that abide by the protocols will be permitted to attend.

AWC Associate Athletic Director and Sports Information Director Tim Slack explains what factors determined the "no fan" decision to be made.

"Well, there wasn't really a ton of wiggle room. As far as my understanding goes with the whole permit process, having people inside. It's just, it's really difficult to do. And obviously, The House (AWC Gym) was a pretty cozy environment. So that would have made it a challenge to have anybody in there. Because of the distance, the protocol that we're going to have to have on one side of the floor and then the other side, would just be difficult to monitor. Difficult to kind of keep people protected."

To catch the broadcasts for AWC volleyball, as well as men's and women's basketball, you can tune in to AWC TV.

You can also log on to "AWC Matadors.com" to live stream these sporting events.