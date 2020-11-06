13 On Your Side Sports: Local Superstar more than just an athlete
Mathews achieves lifelong dream of going D1.
Madison Mathews is not any ordinary student-athlete. Mathews is a multi-sport athlete with several accolades and a passion for change.
This year she won't just graduate with a high school diploma, she will also have two associate degrees, one in political science and the other in general science.
Mathews has achieved a lifelong goal in such a short time, and that's going to her dream university on a division one scholarship. Mathews will be taking her talents to Northern Illinois University in the Fall of 2021. But she's using her platform for more than just sports and academics.
Comments