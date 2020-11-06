13 On Your Side Sports: Local Superstar more than just an athlete

Sports

Mathews achieves lifelong dream of going D1.

Madison Mathews is not any ordinary student-athlete. Mathews is a multi-sport athlete with several accolades and a passion for change.

This year she won't just graduate with a high school diploma, she will also have two associate degrees, one in political science and the other in general science.

Mathews has achieved a lifelong goal in such a short time, and that's going to her dream university on a division one scholarship. Mathews will be taking her talents to Northern Illinois University in the Fall of 2021. But she's using her platform for more than just sports and academics.