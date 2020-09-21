Fast start!

Sports

Arizona Cardinals top Washington, now 2-0.

The Arizona Cardinals are turning lots of heads after 2 weeks of regular season play.

So is 2nd year quarterback Kyler Murray.

The top overall pick from 2019 threw an early touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins and ran 2 more himself to help route the Washington Football Team, 30-15.

Murray and the offense showed their firepower, as they put up 20 points on a staunch Washington defense.

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Zane Gonzalez hit all 3 of his field goal attempts from 49, 33, and 28 yards to help the Red Birds cushion their lead; as Washington tried to rally in the 4th quarter.

The much-improved Cards defense held the visitors in check much of Sunday afternoon, keeping them out of the end zone through the 1st 3 quarters of the game.

The win gives Arizona a 2-0 start for the 1st time since Kliff Kingsbury stepped in as the head coach the same year that Murray was drafted.

The Cards will play at home again next week, as they host the Detroit Lions.