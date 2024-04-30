Candidates for municipal councils in San Luis and Somerton, Arizona

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Candidates for the municipal councils of San Luis, Arizona and Somerton for the upcoming July primary elections in Arizona have been announced.

There are three council positions available for both San Luis, Arizona, and Somerton. The city of San Luis announced that nine candidates are running in the upcoming elections, while in Somerton four candidates are seeking to win a seat on the council.

For San Luis, Arizona the seats of city council members Luis Cabrera, Gloria Torres, and Matías Rosales will be up for renewal. Of them, only Cabrera will seek re-election.

The other candidates are former councilors Rubén Walshe and Jorge Villicaña, the former city recreation cultural coordinator, Lizeth Servín; the founder of the San Luis film festival, Antonio Carrillo; and residents James Allen Jr., Jarmy Rodríguez, José Luis Díaz, and Esteban Rosales.

A resident in the area said he would like to see traffic regulations during heavy traffic hours. "The police are over there at the post office But it's still not enough to direct traffic," said Jesus Solis.

Another resident, Manuel Ulloa, agreed saying he doesn’t like leaving his house during traffic hours because it’s difficult to get anywhere. "If you want to go to the market, there's a line of cars trying to get in here towards the post office, upwards there are cars if you want to go to Walmart its congested so it affects us all."

For Somerton, three city council members whose terms expire will seek reelection; Luis Galindo, Martha González, and Jesús Roldán.

The other candidate is former councilor Víctor Lozano.

The deadline to register to vote is July 1st, and the election day is July 30th.